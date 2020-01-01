Pussycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic

Australia and New Zealand's So Pop festival, headlined by the Pussycat Dolls, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney, British group Steps, and pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among the support acts slated to appear on the tour, which was set to take place throughout April and May.

In a statement issued by Frontier Touring on Thursday, however, representatives said: "It is with a heavy heart that Frontier Touring and Arena Touring announce that So Pop 2020 will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand this April and May."

The cancellation comes after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced tough new entry restrictions on foreign nationals entering the country's borders, including a 14-day self-isolation period.

A ban was applied to indoor gatherings of 100 or more people, while an existing ban on outdoor gatherings of over 500 guests remains in place, leading promoters to "deem it infeasible for the show to go on".

"It is with extreme devastation this announcement is made with our team having worked tirelessly to produce a world-class event for fans across Australia and New Zealand," they continued, adding that tickets will be automatically refunded.

The move comes after the Don't Cha hitmakers postponed their Unfinished Business reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland, which was due to begin next month, until October, due to the global health crisis.