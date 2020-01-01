NEWS Niall Horan is keeping busy writing new music whilst in self-isolation Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Put A Little Love On Me' singer is frustrated with being at home and unable to promote his latest solo record, 'Heartbreak Weather’, which was released last week, but he is filling his time by working on some new tunes for his fans from his London home.



The former One Direction star also admitted he's glad he managed to get back on British soil before US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on travel between the UK and the US, where he was meant to be promoting his record.



Speaking on Hits Radio Live, he said: “I’m in London, I was meant to be in the States this week and heading onto Canada for promotion for my album.



"But with everything being cancelled and when Trump said about the travel ban between Europe and America, I was thinking to myself, ‘It’s too good to be true that the UK is the only country you can fly in and out of.’



"So I was like, ‘I’m getting myself out of here before it does go into lockdown’. So I was right, and now it’s completely banned.”



On what he's been doing at his pad, he said: "I’m happy to be back in the living room, I’ve been writing tunes, I’ve been watching TV, I’ve been doing stuff like this (interviews), I’ve been having a great time.”



Niall also admitted he believes the pandemic has had an impact on his album sales.



He added: “The good side of it is I can still write and stuff like that. But the timing of the release of an album that I spent a year and a half working on is probably the worst ever.



"In terms of releases and timings, it’s been very frustrating with everything being cancelled.



"I’d have much preferred being in the radio stations and on the televisions in the homes of the masses when it comes to releasing the album.



"My alternative is this, which is not the end of the world but it has been very frustrating.



"I feel like I would have done more numbers, album sales wise if I’d been out and about.”



