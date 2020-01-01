NEWS Liam Gallagher jokes he and Noel Gallagher have been 'self-isolating' for 10 years Newsdesk Share with :







The former Oasis bandmates have been at loggerheads ever since the band broke up after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009.



And speaking in reference to the coronavirus pandemic, Liam has joked that he's already been estranged from his older sibling for a decade.



He wrote: "Me n RKid have been self-isolating for 10 years c'mon a couple of months ain't f***ing hurt. (sic)"



The 'Shockwave' hitmaker also cheekily called his other bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs' a "kinky kangaroo" when asked why he has an "obsessions with thongs" by a follower.



Liam joked: "He's a kinky kangaroo."



Liam's self-isolation quip comes after he claimed recently that the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers had been given the opportunity to reunite, adding he expected his older sibling to jump at the chance because he's "greedy".



However, Noel subsequently took to Twitter to rubbish his brother's claims for a second time, before telling fans that he only has "13 more years left" in the music industry before he retires.



Earlier this month, he said: "So..just while I'm in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I'd like to point out AGAIN that I'm not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock'n'folk outfit Oasis. I think someone has still someone else's tunes to promote so that's maybe what's causing the confusion.



"Although-sadly-it is true that there are almost 11 tickets left for my upcoming shows in MCR. Don't worry folks only 13 more years left now before I retire. (sic)"



Liam got fans' hopes up by suggesting there would be an Oasis reunion in the future because his sibling isn't capable of turning down money.



He said at the time: "Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.



"He's obviously gonna say no, because he'd like to be the person to break the news to people because he's the f***ing oracle. And obviously I'm his little brother, who's doing well and I'm here to spoil the f***ing party."