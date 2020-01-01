NEWS Victoria Beckham pays tribute to 'healthcare workers around the world' amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to "healthcare workers around the world" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 45-year-old fashion designer has taken to her Instagram account to post a glowing tribute to healthcare professionals in the midst of the crisis.



Victoria wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19. My thoughts have been with all of you - my community and your loved ones. I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x We are continuing to learn from experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time.



"Most of all, I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. xxxx VB (sic)"



Meanwhile, Lady Gaga recently revealed she's decided to self-quarantine and "not hang out with people over 65" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to reveal how she's coping with the global health crisis and to offer some supportive words to her followers.



Gaga - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - wrote on her Instagam page: "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God --she said we're gonna be ok. (sic)"