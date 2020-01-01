NEWS Tool postpone remaining North America tour dates Newsdesk Share with :







Tool have postponed their remaining tour dates in North America due to the worsening coronavirus crisis.



The rock group had already cancelled shows in America's Pacific Northwest, which was particularly hard hit when the pandemic first hit the U.S., and they have now pulled the remaining 13 dates.



A statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday reads, "Tool regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon."



The tour was due to kick off in Miami, Florida on 16 April and conclude in Grand Rapids, Michigan on 5 May.



The Fear Inoculum rockers, whose performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival has also been postponed until September, promised fans they will reschedule as soon as possible.



Tool also hit the headlines earlier this month, after a fan who attended one of their gigs in New Zealand tested positive for coronavirus.