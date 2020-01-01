NEWS Tom Grennan delivering food to the elderly and walking dogs during Covid-19 crisis Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old musician has been lending a hand to those living in Dalston, Shoreditch and Bethnal Green in London by getting their groceries to them and also taking their pets out for strolls, amid the global health pandemic which has forced many into self-isolation and quarantine.



Responding to BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne on Twitter, he said: "Yes yes @laurenlaverne



"@BBC6Music I’m walking dogs & delivering food for the elderly who are house bound in Dalston / Shoreditch / Bethnal Green. "Community sport in full effect down here, but then again it always is. Big love to everyone, we’re a dream team in times of adversity (sic)"



The 'Barbed Wire' hitmaker insisted he is simply spreading "community spirit" by giving back to his local area.



Tom has also promised to do some covers to put up on social media for his fans.



He added on the micro-blogging site: "Loads of people asking me to do covers and go live and stuff. Once I’ve finished running around for a few people in need tomorrow I will try and get a few done for you all. what do you wanna hear? Comment and I’ll select a few. COMMUNITY SPIRIT (sic)"



Meanwhile, Tom recently confirmed his second album is done and "ready to rumble".



The singer/songwriter released his debut album 'Lighting Matches' in July 2018 after rising to fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status' track 'All Goes Wrong'.



Now, Tom is back and ready to release his new LP in 2020.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: "It's amazing mate, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out. I'm gonna hit the ground running in 2020 and hopefully that'll be my breakthrough year!"



Although he is determined not to release the tracks until the New Year, Tom has a hard time waiting knowing their done. He admitted: "It's been so hard, to know that there's really good songs in the bank - but patience is key, man. I'm usually like a dog with a bone, I want want want, and I want it now. But good things come when patience has been sat on."



Tom previously revealed love and heartbreak are strong themes for his new music said his aim as a songwriter is to help others.



He explained: "It's important, that's how people get to know you and really believe what you're saying... I want people to actually relate to the story, and it can help them... It's nice, to be able to put your story out in the world. If you help someone, bonus! That's it! And if it inspires people to try and do it as well, then 100% man!"