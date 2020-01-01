NEWS Diplo has been in the studio with Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson Newsdesk Share with :







Diplo has been in the studio with Dua Lipa and says they are working on another Silk City song with Mark Ronson.



The 'Physical' singer joined forces with the producer pair on their supergroup's mega-hit 'Electricity' in 2017, and the Major Lazer star says they are "playing" around with a new track which they created whilst doing writing demos for Dua's upcoming second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.



He spilled: "We actually did some writing demos for that album.



"But we have something new that might be another Silk City record.



"We're playing with that.



"It's really about her project, so I think that's going to come out first, and then see what hits."



Diplo and Dua previously teamed up early on in the ‘Hotter Than Hell’ singer's career on 'My Love' with rapper WizKid, which they performed at Glastonbury in 2017, right before the pop superstar's career catapulted.



He added to Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast: "But I love collaborating with her.



"The first record I did with her was with Major Lazer.



"It was called 'My Love', with WizKid, which was way ahead of his time.



"It was like a Dua Lipa Afrobeat pop record that honestly was like before she even had her big hit ['New Rules'].

"It was right around [Drake's] 'One Dance' so it made sense for England and London, but it was actually a huge record for us for a little while.



"We played it at Glastonbury with her, but … it was, like, way too early for that record.



"It's still a really awesome sounding record and sounds new to me."



Meanwhile, Diplo revealed that he was forced to turn down working on Shakira's 2009 LP 'She Wolf' because of his loaded schedule.



Asked if there is anyone he's had to reject offers to hit the studio with, he said: "Uh, yeah. I've actually not really said no to many people. It's all about time.



"Like, I said no once - it was a time issue - to Shakira, because I couldn't work on the ['She Wolf'] album … I gave the job to John Hill, because we were working together.



"I was hoping that I'd come back in the studio with them and finish stuff, but he just like … went to Colombia for like two months and they recorded in Lebanon, and I was like, 'Hey, guys, I'm still here!' … I couldn't make her sessions, so … That was like the one, probably, bummer.”