Niall Horan's tour with Lewis Capaldi is still 'going ahead' 'as of now'

The former One Direction star is due to hit the road on his 'Nice To Meet Ya Tour' of North America with the 'Someone You Loved' singer next month, with their first show due to take place on April 20 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.



And the 'No Judgement' singer is hoping the pair will be able to complete the run, despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to many tours and festivals, including Coachella and SXSW, being postponed, and admitted it would be "a shame to lose it" should they have to reschedule as a result of the global health crisis.



Speaking to UK TV show 'Lorraine' via a video link, Niall said: "My tour is going ahead as of now with Lewis.



"But God knows, day by day things are changing, it would be a shame to lose it but we have to listen to the people too."



Should the pair make it out on tour, Niall, 26, previously insisted the pals would tone down their partying ways, after Lewis, 23, had to cancel a string of UK shows to prevent damage to his vocal cords in November.



The 'This Town' singer explained: "So the idea of us wrecking the place and then trying to perform for two hours every night probably isn't as feasible as it sounds.



"It's going to be hard not to do what we want to do but we will pick our days, go for a few beers and have a laugh. We always have a laugh, anyway.



"He is a very funny man. What you see is what you get."



Niall insisted he won't be allowing the Scottish singer to encourage any bad behaviour.



He said: "It's going to be a complete lockdown otherwise there's no way we will be able to perform.



"I have to be on stage for an hour and a half every night and I haven't made it easy for myself with the songs. They're all in high keys.



"There's no way I'd be good value for money if we were going on the lash all the time. So we're getting nights out out of the way now."