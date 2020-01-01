Kelsea Ballerini cancels album release week plans amid coronavirus concerns

Kelsea Ballerini has been left disappointed after having to cancel a host of plans she'd made to support the release of her new album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country singer is dropping her new album Kelsea on Friday, and had been scheduled to make several pit stops to promote the release.

But as concerns about Covid-19 continue to swirl, and more and more people make the decision to self-isolate or practice social distancing, Kelsea has made the tough decision to axe the plans.

"So friends, my album still comes out Friday, which I am so excited about, more than I can even say," she said in a video message posted on Instagram. "However, this week is going to look a lot different than we had planned for and hoped for and dreamed up. I really wanted there to be so many moments and opportunities for me, face to face, to play these songs for you for the first time, and hug as many of you as possible.

"But, what I care about more than that is everyone staying safe and staying healthy, so a lot of our plans have changed. The silver lining is, I feel and really believe that music can bring a lot of peace when things feel really unsettled, and it can make you feel calm when life feels chaotic."

The Yeah Boy star continued to tell fans she's hoping to "bring all of our plans back to life" at some point in the future.

"It's just not in the timeline that we had pictured," the 26-year-old admitted. "But I love you guys, and I can't wait to hear what you think about this album. Please stay safe, and I'll be around on the social medias, so just holler. You have a friend. Album comes out Friday. Stay safe, guys."