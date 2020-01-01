Ellie Goulding hoping to honour 'inspiring' female artists with covers album

Ellie Goulding would like to honour the female singers who have inspired her with an album of cover songs.

The Burn hitmaker, 33, topped the U.K. charts with her version of Joni Mitchell's classic River last year, and now she is hoping to capitalise on the success with a full collection of similar tracks.

"When I release songs and people say, 'Oh, well, that's not a very Ellie Goulding-type song', that is why I love doing covers," the star told Britain's Evening Standard newspaper. "It shows that my voice can be placed in so many different contexts.

"When I first started out I would just do covers. It was such a nice way to sing quite passionately about songs that I love, that somehow I could still have this kind of escapism because wasn't my own thoughts and feelings and situations that I'd been in.

"I do love doing covers for that reason. It's like acting, you are kind of playing a role and emulating someone else's emotion when you're doing that song... And I love the idea of doing a covers album of female artists that I love, and maybe that's something that I will look into."

The prospective new project comes after the release of the singer's latest tune, Worry About Me, which features U.S. producer Blackbear. Ellie explained she chose the collaboration because she enjoys working with less well-known artists.

"I like to work with people who are, in inverted commas, 'up-and-coming'," she said. "I love the idea of giving them that extra push, and I love working with artists who go on to do great things."