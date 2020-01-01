Migos reach $30,000 settlement in Fyre Festival lawsuit

Migos will pay back $30,000 (£24,830) in a settlement over the trio's $100,000 (£82,780) pay cheque to perform at the disastrous Fyre Festival.

The event was due to take place in The Bahamas in April 2017 but was labelled a scam after organisers charged attendees between $5,000 (£3,900) and $250,000 (£194,400) per ticket - only to cancel the event almost immediately after attendees arrived at the festival site.

Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff were among the stars sued by the trustee overseeing the Fyre Festival bankruptcy, with Gregory Messer, who is supervising the Fyre Media bankruptcy, seeking to recoup the money paid out to artists who pulled out of the event at the last minute when it became clear the project was set to fail.

In documents obtained by The Blast, it is claimed, "The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000.00 (the 'Settlement Payment'), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant."

Once payment is received, all claims will be dismissed against Migos.

Major agencies like United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency, NUE, International Creative Management, Paradigm and IMG, whose clients include the likes of Blink-182, Pusha T, Tyga, Lil Yachty, Skepta, and Rae Sremmurd, are also facing lawsuits relating to the festival.

Models Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are being sued for promoting the festival on Instagram too, as is Matte Projects, which helped to co-produce a Netflix documentary about Fyre Festival.

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, who is being sued for allegedly spending $315,645 (£239,647) of investor funds on personal expenses, has been jailed for six years after admitting two counts of wire fraud connected to the ill-fated event.

He also forfeited $26 million (£20 million) as part of the judgment.