Nominations announced for the Jazz FM Awards 2020

The nominations for the Jazz FM Awards 2020, produced by Serious, have been announced today, recognising the best emerging new artists, contemporary icons and established stars from across the worlds of jazz, soul and blues. More than ever, this year’s shortlist reflects the genre’s rude health and the melting pot of sounds and influences which make up its rich multicultural history.
Represented this year are the likes of legendary US saxophonist Charles Lloyd, iconic soul singer and Earth Wind & Fire founding member Philip Bailey, powerhouse jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, genre-bending superstar Anderson .Paak and blues singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’.
Four-time Grammy-winning Jacob Collier, Brit Award Rising Star winner Celeste, Mercury-nominated SEED Ensemble and Moses Boyd, Joe Armon-Jones, Yazz Ahmed, Binker Golding, Xhosa Cole and Ashley Henry are amongst the British artists nominated, showcasing the exceptional musical diversity and talent bursting from the UK scene right now.
The night will feature an array of world-class performances and a host of special guests, to be revealed very soon.
Once again, the PPL Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Award and Impact Award recipients will be announced ahead of the ceremony. Music greats such as George Benson, Dame Cleo Laine, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Don Was & Blue Note Records and the late Hugh Masekela have received these special awards in previous years.
A new category Venue of The Year launches this year with Church of Sound, Love Supreme Festival and Manchester’s Band On The Wall amongst those in contention, which in addition to Album Of The Year and the PRS For Music UK Jazz Act Of The Year will be decided by public vote.
Andrea C. Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting the Jazz FM Awards, celebrating the brightest stars in the jazz, soul and blues community. The UK Jazz Act of the Year award is always hotly contested and we’re looking forward to seeing who the public vote as the winner. Congratulations to everyone nominated across all the awards, your creativity, innovation and vision continues to inspire us.”
Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and will close on Wednesday 15th April at 23:59.
The Jazz FM Awards is made possible with support from PRS for Music, PPL, Mishcon de Reya, Hampstead Jazz Club, Saint Lucia Wellness Festival, Cambridge Audio, Arqiva, Oanda, British Airways, Shoreditch Town Hall, Yamaha UK, Blue Orchid Hotels and Saville Row Gin.
Full list of 2020 nominations:
BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Cambridge Audio
Rosie Turton
Xhosa Cole
Yelfris Valdés
THE DIGITAL AWARD
Sponsored by Oanda
Chiminyo
Jacob Collier
Jazz re:freshed
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Sponsored by Mishcon de Reya
Jazz re:freshed
Moses Boyd
Sarathy Korwar
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club
Binker Golding
Mark Kavuma
Shirley Tetteh
INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Saint Lucia Wellness Festival
Branford Marsalis
Charles Lloyd
Kris Davis
SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by British Airways
Anderson .Paak
Celeste
Philip Bailey
BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Blue Orchid Hotels
Keb’ Mo’
Gary Clark Jr.
Jon Cleary
VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Alice Zawadzki
Georgia Cécile
Judi Jackson
PUBLIC VOTE
PRS For Music UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Joe Armon-Jones
SEED Ensemble
Yazz Ahmed
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Arqiva
Ashley Henry – Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Binker Golding – Abstractions of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers
Branford Marsalis Quartet – The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul
Jazzmeia Horn – Love and Liberation
SEED Ensemble – Drift Glass
Yazz Ahmed – Polyhymnia
VENUE OF THE YEAR
Band on the Wall, Manchester
Church of Sound
Love Supreme Festival
Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club
The Verdict, Brighton
Vortex, Dalston
SPECIAL AWARDS
Impact Award
TBA
Gold Award
TBA
PPL Lifetime Achievement Award
TBA