NEWS Nominations announced for the Jazz FM Awards 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







The nominations for the Jazz FM Awards 2020, produced by Serious, have been announced today, recognising the best emerging new artists, contemporary icons and established stars from across the worlds of jazz, soul and blues. More than ever, this year’s shortlist reflects the genre’s rude health and the melting pot of sounds and influences which make up its rich multicultural history.



Represented this year are the likes of legendary US saxophonist Charles Lloyd, iconic soul singer and Earth Wind & Fire founding member Philip Bailey, powerhouse jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, genre-bending superstar Anderson .Paak and blues singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’.



Four-time Grammy-winning Jacob Collier, Brit Award Rising Star winner Celeste, Mercury-nominated SEED Ensemble and Moses Boyd, Joe Armon-Jones, Yazz Ahmed, Binker Golding, Xhosa Cole and Ashley Henry are amongst the British artists nominated, showcasing the exceptional musical diversity and talent bursting from the UK scene right now.



The night will feature an array of world-class performances and a host of special guests, to be revealed very soon.



Once again, the PPL Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Award and Impact Award recipients will be announced ahead of the ceremony. Music greats such as George Benson, Dame Cleo Laine, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Don Was & Blue Note Records and the late Hugh Masekela have received these special awards in previous years.



A new category Venue of The Year launches this year with Church of Sound, Love Supreme Festival and Manchester’s Band On The Wall amongst those in contention, which in addition to Album Of The Year and the PRS For Music UK Jazz Act Of The Year will be decided by public vote.



Andrea C. Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting the Jazz FM Awards, celebrating the brightest stars in the jazz, soul and blues community. The UK Jazz Act of the Year award is always hotly contested and we’re looking forward to seeing who the public vote as the winner. Congratulations to everyone nominated across all the awards, your creativity, innovation and vision continues to inspire us.”



Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and will close on Wednesday 15th April at 23:59.



The Jazz FM Awards is made possible with support from PRS for Music, PPL, Mishcon de Reya, Hampstead Jazz Club, Saint Lucia Wellness Festival, Cambridge Audio, Arqiva, Oanda, British Airways, Shoreditch Town Hall, Yamaha UK, Blue Orchid Hotels and Saville Row Gin.



Full list of 2020 nominations:



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Cambridge Audio

Rosie Turton

Xhosa Cole

Yelfris Valdés



THE DIGITAL AWARD

Sponsored by Oanda

Chiminyo

Jacob Collier

Jazz re:freshed



THE INNOVATION AWARD

Sponsored by Mishcon de Reya

Jazz re:freshed

Moses Boyd

Sarathy Korwar



INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club

Binker Golding

Mark Kavuma

Shirley Tetteh



INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Saint Lucia Wellness Festival

Branford Marsalis

Charles Lloyd

Kris Davis



SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by British Airways

Anderson .Paak

Celeste

Philip Bailey



BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Blue Orchid Hotels

Keb’ Mo’

Gary Clark Jr.

Jon Cleary



VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Alice Zawadzki

Georgia Cécile

Judi Jackson



PUBLIC VOTE



PRS For Music UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Joe Armon-Jones

SEED Ensemble

Yazz Ahmed



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Arqiva

Ashley Henry – Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Binker Golding – Abstractions of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers

Branford Marsalis Quartet – The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul

Jazzmeia Horn – Love and Liberation

SEED Ensemble – Drift Glass

Yazz Ahmed – Polyhymnia



VENUE OF THE YEAR

Band on the Wall, Manchester

Church of Sound

Love Supreme Festival

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club

The Verdict, Brighton

Vortex, Dalston



SPECIAL AWARDS



Impact Award



TBA



Gold Award



TBA



PPL Lifetime Achievement Award



TBA