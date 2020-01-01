Billboard Music Awards postponed

The Billboard Music Awards and Latin Music Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the cancellation of the mainstream Billboard awards show, which was to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, a spokesman for producers Dick Clark Productions said, "In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff - we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards.

"For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. (We) will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."

Meanwhile, Billboard and Telemundo bosses also released a joint statement regarding the cancellation of the Latin Music Awards.

"Following the Nevada Governor's recommendations to limit the size of public gatherings for the prevention and containment of Covid-19, Telemundo and Billboard announced they will postpone the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards, previously scheduled to air live on Telemundo on April 23 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

"The LatinFest+ conference, which was scheduled for April 20-23 at The Venetian, will also be postponed. The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants, and staff continue to be our highest priority, and we look forward to rescheduling the awards show and conference in the near future."