Keri Hilson's managers request she delete coronavirus conspiracy theory posts

R&B singer Keri Hilson has removed Twitter posts promoting a conspiracy theory about the cause of the coronavirus pandemic at the request of her managers.

The Pretty Girl Rock star sparked a backlash online this week (begs16Mar20) after sharing her theory that suggests wireless technology 5G may be to blame for the COVID-19 disease, which has led to the global health crisis.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," she told her 4.2 million followers via Twitter. "Petitions, organisations, studies...what we're going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead (sic)..."

Hilson went on to insist the claim would explain why there aren't many cases of the COVID-19 virus in Africa, which is "not a 5G region" - although testing has been severely limited across the poverty-stricken continent, where World Health Organization officials noted there were 347 confirmed cases of infection in 27 countries on Monday.

Hours after causing controversy with the ill-advised posts, Hilson deleted the tweets and explained, "Management has asked me to delete vid/articles. I appreciate good discourse on unconventional thinking (sic)."

She added, "Let's all just be safe out there, cuz whatever the cause the virus a real thing. May God be with us...prayers to alllllll (sic)".

The 37 year old then tried to lighten the mood by turning her attention to food supplies while under self-isolation, quipping, "Now who else already fightin to stay out their snacks & control their food portions (sic)?! I feel like I’m talking to my inner 6-year old, 'This is not a party, Keri. This is NOT A PARTY.'"