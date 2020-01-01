Justin Bieber urges fans to take health guidelines seriously to save 'our grandparents'

Justin Bieber has joined the ranks of the A-list pop artists calling on fans to take health and safety warnings amid the coronavirus chaos seriously.

After Billie Eilish, Bebe Rexha, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande urged followers to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in social media posts on Monday (16Mar20), Bieber has taken to Instagram to remind his devotees to self-isolate, adding, "our grandparents are counting on us'.

"Obviously this is a really scary time...," the Baby singer wrote. "I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS (sic)! Our grandparents are counting on us."

Eilish urged her fans to get serious about the pandemic as she postponed her spring tour and Rexha encouraged followers to take CDC guidelines to heart after revealing coronavirus had claimed the life of a friend of a friend.

Meanwhile Ariana tweeted: "Don't turn a blind eye. The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now... like your hip hop yoga class can f**king wait i promise... this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion (sic).'

Kim Kardashian has also posted a note to fans on social media, urging them to "take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community".

"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," the reality TV star and entrepreneur wrote.

"Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers."