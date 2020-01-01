Brother of Ariana Grande gig bomber found guilty of fans' murders

The brother of the man who triggered an explosion at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert in England in 2017 has been found guilty of 22 murders.

Hashem Abedi was found guilty in London on Tuesday (17Mar20) after prosecutors insisted he was just as guilty of the terrorist attack as his brother, Salman, who was killed in the bomb blast as Grande's fans left the venue after a concert.

Hashem initially denied having any involvement in the explosion, but his fingerprints were found at the property where the bomb was made. Prosecutors reportedly presented evidence in court that showed Hashem was involved in the research, experimentation and manufacture of the explosives before he returned to Libya a month before the deadly attack.

Hashem was also found guilty of attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions, according to TMZ.

The bomb attack, which claimed the lives of 22 music fans, rocked the industry and prompted Grande to axe shows on her Dangerous Woman tour.

The Side to Side singer bounced back from the shock a month later when she was joined by stars like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus for the One Love charity concert in Manchester, which was staged to honour the victims and raise money for the survivors.