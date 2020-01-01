NEWS Lenny Kravitz, Craig David and Vanessa Carlton postpone tour dates due to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Lenny Kravitz, Craig David and Vanessa Carlton have all made the tough decision to postpone or cancel their tour dates amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



On Monday, Lenny, 55, took to his social media pages to announce he'd be delaying his tour of Australia and New Zealand as panic surrounding the Covid-19 virus continued to rise.



"To all my friends in Australia and New Zealand, due to COVID-19 and government restrictions, my upcoming Here to Love Tour dates are regretfully postponed," he tweeted. "I was so looking forward to come play and celebrate life with you, but at the moment it is important to make sure that you all, as well as my band and crew, remain safe and healthy."



Shortly after Lenny announced his news, Craig took to his Twitter page to tell his followers that the European dates on his TS5 World Tour would not be going ahead in May as had originally been planned.



"Update on my European tour," he wrote. "The health and safety of my fans always comes first so unfortunately, we have to cancel my planned shows in May. Take care of each other, I hope to see you all again soon #HoldThatThought."



Meanwhile, Vanessa also told her followers on Twitter that the pandemic had forced her to postpone dates on her Love Is An Art Tour.



"I will not put any of you in a position where you may become sick, so we must postpone our tour,” she said in a statement. "But, we are going to do all we can to reschedule these dates, and when we do we’ll bring you an epic show! Meanwhile, wash your hands 9000 times a day, AND STAY HOME."