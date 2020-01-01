NEWS Niall Horan's new album helped him 'process' relationship breakup Newsdesk Share with :







Niall Horan turned to songwriting to help him process his split from ex Hailee Steinfeld.



The singers were first linked in late 2017 but ended their relationship at the end of 2018 - during which time the Irish star began penning songs for his sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather.



"I'm a bad communicator in relationships," he told Fault magazine. "I struggle to talk about things. I don't like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late."



However, Niall made an effort to steer clear of music that "makes you feel sorry for yourself", as he wanted to explore the range of emotions that come with heartbreak.



"I think when you make a breakup album, you can either write a bunch of songs that make you feel sorry for yourself or you can play around with it and make songs for all the emotions that you go through because it's not all upsetting," the 26-year-old mused. "With any relationship, there are fun moments and there are days when you feel like you're in a music video with the rains pouring outside as you watch crying through the window. I think when you go through a breakup you process the whole relationship and think back to amazing nights times together and the bad ones and I wanted that for this album."



Heartbreak Weather is out now.