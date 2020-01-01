NEWS Royal Albert Hall closes its doors amid coronavirus crisis Newsdesk Share with :







A statement on the website reads:



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following advice from government, we have taken the decision with a heavy heart to close the Royal Albert Hall from midday today, Tuesday 17 March, to the public until further notice.



The safety and security of our artists, audiences and staff is, ultimately, all that matters.



We’ve been here for the nation for almost 150 years in good times and bad. We exist to be open, to entertain, to inspire. Our doors are made to be open to the world and so it goes against everything in our nature to close them. But these aren’t normal times and we find ourselves in the unique situation where closing our doors is the best way to look after the world.



The consequences of these national actions are going to be hugely damaging. The Royal Albert Hall does not receive regular government support and is dependent on income related to events, which will not be happening. The lost income from closing the venue will be financially devastating. We invest millions of pounds every year just to look after our building, but our main costs are our staff, whose livelihoods are at stake. We have committed to pay our people through various closure scenarios, and any support you are able to give us would be enormously appreciated.



No performances or tours will take place for the time being. All our bars, cafes and restaurants will also be closed. We will be in contact with all ticket buyers in due course.



Please note that our phone room will be closed from tomorrow, 18 March, and our Box Office at Door 12 is now closed.



We thank you so much for your continued support of the Hall during these uncertain times.



Take care of yourselves, and we’ll see you again when this is over.