NEWS The Pretenders have unveiled their new album 'Hate For Sale' Newsdesk Share with :







Chrissie Hynde's band haven't released a record since 2016’s ‘Alone’, and the upcoming LP will mark the first featuring all of her current touring musicians.



The lead single, 'Buzz', deals with love affairs and addiction.



Chrissie said: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. It’s about that. Not mine of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”



The new record is produced by Blur and The Smiths' studio wizard Stephen Street, and is co-written by Chrissie and guitarist James Walbourne.



On finally getting to collaborate with the “sought after" musician, the 68-year-old rocker added: “I wanted to write with him since day one.



"James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few.



"We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true."



Meanwhile, Chrissie recently admitted she gave up smoking marijuana because it was too much "hassle" to get hold of.



The singer only gave up six years ago after experiencing a week-long hangover.



She said: "Drinking and drug taking impairs the quality of life. I realised that in my 20s but I never got around to fixing it until my 60s. The last time I got really wrecked was at Kate Moss' 40th birthday party. I was so ill for a week after I thought, 'That's enough.' I had many, many epiphanies leading up to that one, but that was the one that finally stuck. I've also even stopped smoking pot, cos it was too much hassle to get it. And if there's one thing pot heads don't like, it's hassle."



'Hate For Sale' is released on May 1.



The track-listing for 'Hate For Sale' is:

1. ‘Hate For Sale’

2. ‘The Buzz’

3. ‘Lightning Man’

4. ‘Turf Accountant Daddy’

5. ‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’

6. ‘I Didn’t Know When To Stop’

7.‘Maybe Love Is In NYC’

8. ‘Junkie Walk’

9. ‘Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely’

10. ‘Crying in Public’