NEWS Lewis Capaldi says new music is inspired by Noel Gallagher feud and ex-girlfriend Paige Turley







The Scottish singer/songwriter is planning to channel all of his recent experiences into his follow-up to his record-breaking 2019 debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', including the former Oasis star calling him Chewbacca from 'Star Wars' and his ex-lover winning 'Love Island', which he said will provide him with "niche" material for his second record.



Speaking on Australia's Nova 96.9 radio show, he said: “The new songs will all be about things I’ve experienced this past year – Noel Gallagher calling me Chewbacca, my ex-girlfriend Paige Turley winning 'Love Island', they will be niche songs.



“I haven’t started writing enough lyrically to know what it’s going to be about."



Although, the ‘Grace' hitmaker quipped that he thinks his second album might make his career "quietly limp off".

He added: "All I know is that it probably won’t be as good as the first one.



"We’ve had the good first album and the second one will probably be a bit more s*** and my career will just quietly limp off.”



It was believed that 'Someone You Loved' was penned about Paige, but during his acceptance speech at the BRITs earlier this year, Lewis claimed that it was about his late grandmother - and not the blonde beauty.



He said: "Contrary to many people thinking it's about my ex-girlfriend - who you can now see every night on 'Love island' - it's actually about my grandmother, who sadly passed away a few years ago."



As for his spat with Noel, the pair met up and buried the hatchet at Mad Cool festival after they exchanged insults.

Lewis said at the time: "I actually met him, I met him at Mad Cool, he was lovely, I gave him a big hug.



"And I whispered in his ear: 'It's going to be OK' and he wriggling, he was wriggling, I pinned him down and I said: 'Noel, come here, it's going to be fine.'



"It's all a good laugh, it's very funny, you can't take it seriously, he doesn't care and I'm not bothered, say what you want."



The ‘Wonderwall’ hitmaker had fumed in an interview: "F***ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.”



Lewis reacted by rocking a t-shirt with Noel’s face on it at Glastonbury, wearing a Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT Festival in Scotland, and he also changed his Twitter profile picture to a Photoshopped snap of him as the iconic Wookiee warrior.