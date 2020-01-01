Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Coldplay and John Legend are keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by performing free concerts from their homes.

Numerous tours and gigs have been axed due to social distancing measures which have been put in place in numerous areas in a bid to keep the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum.

But instead of leaving music fans struggling, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took to Instagram on Monday to announce he'd be performing a mini gig from the comfort of his own home.

"Hello everyone," he tweeted. "I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome."

He then spent the next 30 minutes performing Coldplay songs, including A Sky Full of Stars and Trouble, as well as telling interesting anecdotes about the tracks.

Chris' concert then prompted John to host a similar event, as he tweeted: "My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome."

Keith Urban also performed a half-hour set from a warehouse where he stores his musical equipment, telling his followers on Instagram Live: "I was supposed to be playing tonight and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway. Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight I want to be able to play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens."

As he performed, Keith's "audience of one" - wife Nicole Kidman - was seen dancing and grooving alongside him.

Meanwhile, Pink shared a video of herself performing Make You Feel My Love on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her followers.