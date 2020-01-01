NEWS Bebe Rexha has lost an acquaintance to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old singer took to social media and urged her fans to "stay inside" after the sad death, insisting people need to do the right thing amid the ongoing global pandemic.



She tweeted: "This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45.



"STAY INSIDE YOUR F***IN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE. (sic)"



The 'Meant To Be' hitmaker also called on the US government to help by halting rent, utility and mortgage payments until the situation is "under control".



She wrote: "The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control.



"Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump (sic)"



Bebe has also been responding to fans concerned about the finances by asking for their cash app details so can help by sending them funds.



Her kind actions follow a number of celebrities looking to do what they can, with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donating $1 million to foodbanks in North America to help support their coronavirus relief efforts.



The couple took to social media to pledge support for Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and revealed their huge personal donation to the cause.



He wrote in an Instagram post: "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)"



Their donation comes after Feeding America called for support as they tried to give food out to the less fortunate during the health crisis.