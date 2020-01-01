NEWS Billie Eilish postpones tour amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish has scrapped all remaining dates of her current tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The No Time to Die singer took to Twitter on Monday to follow-up her decision to postpone some shows last week, revealing that all her remaining Where Do We Go? tour dates in North America would be rescheduled.



Billie then made a more personal announcement on her Instagram Stories timeline, advising followers to pay attention to guidelines from officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



"Don't panic, but don't be stupid," she wrote. "It (coronavirus) is a really big deal right now and it is not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven't seen it with our eyes - what it's been doing and who it's been affecting - it's hard to understand that it's real. But it really is real, and I've seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach, just going out and hanging out. It's really irresponsible."



Billie went on to note that the trend for "social distancing" is "everyone's responsibility" because people should consider the older, more vulnerable people around them.



The 18-year-old also suggested fans stay inside as much possible and resist the temptation to buy up basic goods and toiletries in bulk.



"Don't panic, there's enough supplies for people - don't hoard things," the star added.



Billie joins a long list of big music names, who have been forced to cancel dates and entire tours due to the Covid-19 crisis. These include Queen, Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Madonna.



And she's not the only A-list pop star urging followers to take health guidelines seriously - Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Bebe Rexha have also taken to social media to encourage fans to stay home and self-isolate.