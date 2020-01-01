iHeartRadio Music Awards to be rescheduled due to coronavirus pandemic

The iHeartRadio Music Awards has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The music awards bash, to be hosted by Usher, was set to take place on 29 March at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, but has been postponed as bosses of the venue have announced it will be closed until at least the end of the month.

In a statement posted on Twitter, organisers and Fox network bosses wrote that they are postponing the show until an unspecified later date.

"The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority," their statement reads. "iHeartMedia and Fox will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests."

The spread of the virus across the world has caused the postponement or cancellation of prizegivings including Canada's Juno Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Razzie Awards, the Kids' Choice Awards, and the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) Awards.

Major gatherings in Los Angeles and other parts of California, which has been one of the U.S. states hit hardest by the outbreak, have also been banned by government officials.

Performers at the event were set to include Usher, Halsey, Lizzo, and Justin Bieber, with Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Lizzo, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran among the nominees.