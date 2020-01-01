NEWS The Dixie Chicks say 'cancel culture' can 'ruin people's lives' Newsdesk Share with :







The US country trio - who will released the first new album for 14 years in April - have opened up about their hiatus from music, and the impact backlash can have on lives and career for those in the spotlight.



Natalie Maines - who was heavily critical of former US president George W. Bush and the Iraq war in 2003 - told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday (16.03.20): "I think we were one of the first people to feel that cancel culture.



"What we said back then - or what I said back then - would not even ben a thing today because it was really mild compared to what people say today."



The singer - who completes the band with Martie Maguire and Emily Robinson - insisted the social media culture means criticism "can move really quickly".



She argued: "You know, on one hand everyone's got this platform where they can say whatever they want to say.

"But on the other hand this platform can move really quickly and ruin people's lives."



During a Dixie Chicks show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2003, Natalie took a stance against the Iraq invasion.



She told the crowd: "Just so you know, we're on the good side with y'all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas."



Natalie - who later received death threats over her comments - apologised for her comments while still voicing her concerns about the war.



In 2006, she referenced her apology to President Bush and said: "I don't feel that way anymore. I don't feel he is owed any respect whatsoever...



"If people are going to ask me to apologise based on who I am ... I don't know what to do about that. I can't change who I am."