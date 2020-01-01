NEWS Justin Timberlake is 'in the zone' and excited for more collaborations Newsdesk Share with :







The 'SexyBack' hitmaker is working with the likes of Kaytranada and Hit-Boy on some new material, and he admitted it's making for a very different sound.



Appearing on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' on Apple Music, he said: "If I may be audacious and so bold, yes. I'm in [a zone].



"I don't know how deep I've got it, but I've found something that I'm excited about and it doesn't sound like anything I just did."



While JT revealed producer Timbaland will be "definitely" be involved again, he's been "working with some new cats too" as he looks to evolve his sound.



He teased "some good stuff" from his sessions with Kaytranada, and admitted he has more work to do with Hit-Boy.

Asked if he's worked with the latter in the past, the 39-year-old singer added: "No, it's the first time. We're going to go back in soon.



"Honestly, I'm telling you, I'm in the zone where I just want to work. If you're out there and you want to work, I'm available."



Last month, Justin opened up on his SZA collaboration after teaming up with on 'The Other Side' - which is taken from the 'Trolls World Tour' soundtrack - and said working with the nine-time Grammy nominee was an "honour".



After the futuristic video for the track was released last month, Justin shared some stills and wrote on Instagram: "I've been a fan of @SZA for a long time... as a singer, as a songwriter, as a performer, as an artist.



"When we started working on The Other Side, it was clear that her voice and vision were exactly what the song needed, and I'm HONORED to have collaborated with her on this.



"Hopefully more to come on some R&B SET THE MOOD RIGHT VIBE... I'm really proud of this one and the message it represents. Turn it it up, share it, and go tell SZA she's a [unicorn and diamond emojis] (sic)"