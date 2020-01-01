NEWS Guns N' Roses perform 'So Fine' for the first time in 27 years in Mexico Newsdesk Share with :







Guns N' Roses performed 'So Fine' for the first time in 27 years at Mexico City's Vive Latino festival.



Frontman Axl Rose stepped aside as the band's bassist Duff McKagan - who penned the 1992 track - took on lead vocals on the song which they last performed on their 'Use Your Illusion' tour in 1993.



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the US rockers are still going ahead with several of their tour dates, except for Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Columbia.



The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers are still planning to perform in Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Portugal, at the time of writing.



As it stands, Guns N' Roses European dates in May are yet to be cancelled.



And they are also due to head back to home soil for a string of dates in North America, which will take place in July.

The band will kick off their US tour with a set at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 4, before embarking on a series of stadium shows in 18 different cities.



Guns N' Roses will play in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington, East Rutherford, Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Commerce City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, Indianapolis, Fargo, and Missoula throughout July and August.



Meanwhile, the band's guitarist Slash recently confirmed "stuff is happening" with regards to making a new album - which will be their first since 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' - but admitted they are "not really sure" how to release new music because of the "nature of the industry".



He said: "There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.



"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now."



Slash admits some have suggested they go "old school" when they make their new record.



He added: "There's a handful people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old school.'



"And there's a handful of people that are like, 'We don't even know what buying a record is any more.'"