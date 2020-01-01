NEWS Dua Lipa says women have to 'work a little bit harder to be taken seriously' in the music business Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has opened up about the inequality herself and her fellow female pop peers face in their field of work and how she feels men are often given an easier ride.



Dua explained to Swedish chat show 'Skavlan': "I think if I was a man people would interpret everything differently.

"Being a female artist, every little word you say or every little thing you do gets linked into your personal life.

"Everything gets dissected, whereas if you are a male artist with a guitar or a piano, it's like, 'Yeah, well done. You have written everything'.



"It is instantly genuine, whereas, as women, we have to work a little bit harder to be taken seriously.



"That is a fact, but I don't think we are afraid of working hard as it is a thing we have had to do our whole lives."



The 24-year-old singer - who releases her second studio album, 'Future Nostalgia', on April 3 - added how her parents are "such great role models" to herself and her younger brother and sister, Gjin and Rina, after they fled the conflict in Kosovo in 1992 to build the best possible lives for their family.



Speaking of her father Dukagjin and mother Anesa, she added: "My parents have been through a lot and their love has survived.



"They worked hard to give me and my siblings the best possible education. They are such great role models."



The 'New Rules' singer is an outspoken feminist and previously said that anyone who doesn't believe in equality for all is "sexist".



Dua made a vow to educate the next generation by using her platform to preach what it is to be a feminist and to respect both men and women.



She said: "It's a crazy time in the world. Women are the f***ing future. And we're going to take over the world. That's really what I think. I think if you're not a feminist, you're sexist. Both men and women. My idea of feminism is just wanting equality. It's just wanting women to be treated the same and to have equal opportunities. I guess we just need to teach the younger generation. Whatever I can do in my circle, however, I can use my platform to get things out - that's the most important thing for me.”