DJ Khaled has posted a snap of his baby son to announce he's in 'album mode'

The 'No Brainer' hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of two-month-old Aalam and confirm that work is underway on his follow-up to 2019's 'Father of Asahd', which was named after his first-born son, who is now three, whom he has with wife Nicole Tuck.



He wrote: "WE IN ALBUM MODE ! ! ANOTHER ONE

"Word to @aalamkhaled @wethebestmusic !

"Executive produced by ASAHD AND AALAM

"And trust me we got one ready and loaded !

"Be patient Be safe Be smart Be blessed !

"GOD GOT US ! GOD IS THE GREATEST !

"Khaled family sending luv worldwide

Be Great But Be Grateful . Key word “BE” (sic)"



The new album - which will likely be dedicated to his sons as he listed them as “executive producers" - comes after the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker released the 'Bad Boys For Life' soundtrack album in January.



Khaled oversaw the movie's accompanying record, which featured tracks by the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross and Meek Mill.



The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin's 'Rimto', a Spanglish take on 90s' hit 'The Rhythm of the Night' featured, plus a remix with the movie's leading star Will Smith's son Jaden Smith.



Will and Martin Lawrence returned as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Inspector Marcus Burnett respectively in the third film the franchise, which was released almost two decades after the release of the 2003 sequel.



Jaden also featured on The Hottest', Meek contributed 'Uptown II', while Rick Ross and Bryson Tiller appeared on 'Future Bright'.



The record also featured Pitbull and Lil Jon's 'Damn I Love Miami' and Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee's 'Muévelo' ('Move it').



Grammy-winner Khaled also made a cameo in the flick.