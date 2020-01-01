Charlotte Church pregnant with third child

Charlotte Church is pregnant.

The former child star announced the happy news on Twitter when she replied to producer Charlotte Morgan to explain why she didn't perform at the Valley Aid fundraiser in Wales, where she had been expected to take to the stage alongside the Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield.

Replying to Morgan, who told the singer she had "missed a great night", the 34-year-old wrote: "Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of (corona)virus (sic). It looks like it was a great success."

Morgan then wrote back: "I appreciate you explaining. I’m surprised they didn’t make an announcement but I guess it’s none of our business! There’d have been celebratory and supportive applause."

The baby will be the first for Charlotte and husband Jonathan Powell. The couple sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

Charlotte is also mother to two children, Ruby, 12, and Dexter, 11, with ex-fiance Gavin Henson.