NEWS Jana Kramer defends travel plans amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Jana Kramer has hit back at critics who blasted her for travelling to Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The singer/actress took to Instagram over the weekend to tell fans she was heading away from home for "almost a month" to shoot a new movie, and asked for advice on what she could do there with her family.



"(Also, I'm aware people are saying stay inside and not leave but I have to film and do my job and I just got off the phone with my producer that everything is a go for now)," she wrote alongside a selfie.



The post quickly attracted backlash from those who pointed out that many people were being told not to travel to other countries in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



But Jana, 36, insisted in several videos later posted on her Instagram that she didn't have a choice but to show up for work.



"For all the hate that I'm getting right now on my feed post about leaving, No. 1, I'm not just, like, going on vacation," the One Tree Hill star said. "I'm going to film a movie. I understand other productions have shut down, but where I'm going, apparently, there's no cases. Everything's fine.



"I also know if I don't show up, I could get sued."



Jana continued to reassure fans that the movie and her travel plans won't be putting her family "at-risk", and noted that she's taking the virus spread "very seriously".



"Right now, I'm healthy and my family's healthy," she concluded.