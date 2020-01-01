Ariana Grande: 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande is urging fans not to "turn a blind eye" to government and medical officials' social distancing advice during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting ignoring the information is "incredibly dangerous and selfish".

The 7 Rings hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday (15Mar20) to make the public plea, explaining the seriousness of the global crisis cannot - and should not - be ignored.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine'... 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," the singer began.

"I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye (sic)."

Ariana called on those in denial about how the flu-like COVID-19 disease is spread to consider how their actions will affect those around them with weaker immune systems.

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," she wrote. "The 'we will be (fine) because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

The musician's statements led to some backlash from those who need to continue going to work, prompting Grande to share her thoughts about the role of government and the need for financial aid during these uncertain times.

"I understand and entirely support your frustration," she tweeted. "i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn't have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion.

"I am agreeing w (with) yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus (sic)..."

Grande then encouraged her U.S.-based fans to use their voices and "urgently" call on their local senators to support a newly-introduced coronavirus aid package, which was passed by politicians in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday.

"Instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan," she concluded. "everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time."

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency on Friday, and by Sunday, at least 62 people had died of the disease in America, while there were more than 3,130 confirmed cases of infection.