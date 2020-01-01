NEWS Lady Gaga's new anthology book will feature 'personal notes of empowerment' Newsdesk Share with :







The 33-year-old singer is set to release her new book, 'Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community', on September 22, and it will include "inspirational stories written by young people" to help "break through the mental health stigma".



Cynthia Germanotta - Gaga's mother, who has played an important role in the project - explained: "Within these pages, you'll meet young change-makers who found their inner strength, prevailed in the face of bullies, started their own social movements, and decided to break through the mental health stigma.



"These storytellers share how they felt, created safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, and embraced kindness with every fibre of their being by helping others without the expectation of anything in return."



The collection will be issued via Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, which aims to inspire youth and was co-founded by Cynthia.



Gaga has described the book - which is already available to pre-order - as "the embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instill a sense of hope in each of us".



She recently explained: "If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we've accomplished our mission. We can't do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren't."



Meanwhile, Cynthia explained that the book "shines a light on the everyday stories of compassion, resilience, and bravery that inspire our work at Born This Way Foundation".



She continued: "My daughter and I are so proud of every single young author who helped bring this book to life as their stories show the world what we already know to be true - kindness is transformational, and its effects are never ending.



"Our book, 'Channel Kindness', is filled with hope, covered with love, and serves as an inspiration for readers of all ages around the world to be kind and do good."