NEWS Nicola Roberts' song lyrics come to her in her dreams







The 34-year-old singer always makes sure she gets down the ideas as soon as she wakes up and though they often don't make sense, she sometimes finds flashes of inspiration to build her music around.



She said: "If I'm in songwriting mode, then lyrics sometimes come to me in my sleep.



"I'll dream of something and put it in a voice note on my phone when I wake up.



"More often than not, if you listen to it in the morning, it makes no sense. But sometimes, there's the odd sentence or a phrase that's really sweet and I'll think, OK, that's come from my subconscious."



The former Girls Aloud singer is starring in 'City of Angels' at the Garrick Theatre in London and is worried some of her preparations may have disturbed her neighbours.



She explained to Grazia magazine: "In the evening, I might put Beyonce on and spend an hour screaming at the top of my lungs to warm my voice up for rehearsal the next day.



"I haven't had any complaints from neighbours yet, so I'm guessing it's OK."



Meanwhile, Nicola admitted she'd rather catch up with her friends in person than spend hours messaging on her phone.



She said: "I'm not addicted to my phone, I don't have the stamina for continuous messaging.



"When I'm tired, I just zone out and, with texting and messaging, you've got to engage.



"I'm more like, 'Let's all catch up and see each other in real life."