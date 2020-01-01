Jordin Sparks and husband clear up split rumours

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah have denied they are putting an end to their marriage.

The No Air hitmaker's spouse sparked rumours they were headed for a split by posting cryptic messages on social media this week.

"You can't force someone to stay married to you," his Twitter message read. "Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God ain't in that."

Now Dana has returned to social media to shut down talk of trouble in his union with Jordan.

"Trust me when I say this. If me and my wife were having issues... NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. Lol (sic)," he shared on Twitter, before writing on Instagram: "The internet is a wild place."

Jordin also took to her Instagram profile on Thursday to share a sweet family photo of herself, Dana and their son Dana Isaiah Jr. smiling together.

"These two are my heart," she wrote in the image caption. "We went 'fimmin' before the rain today (sic)! Stay safe out there everyone!"

The couple privately wed in 2017, and announced they were expecting their first child just months after the nuptials.

The American Idol winner recently told People that she instantly knew she would marry Dana days after they had met.

"A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head, ‘That's going to be my husband! That's my husband right there.' When I'm with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren't things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me," she sweetly recalled.