Saint Jhn chasing The Weeknd for UK Number 1 single

The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



The race for top on this week’s Official Singles Chart is very close, with just 300 chart sales currently separating Number 1 and 2. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights currently leads the way, on course for a sixth week at the summit, with Saint Jhn’s Roses sitting just behind. The track has been in the runner-up slot for the last two weeks.



Joel Corry’s Lonely has seen a boost over the weekend, currently up four places to Number 3 and set to out-perform the Number 6 peak of his last single (and first Top 40 entry) Sorry.



Mabel’s latest release Boyfriend is on track to break into this week’s Top 20, so far up nine places to Number 16.



After eight weeks inside the Top 40, The Jonas Brothers’ What A Man Gotta Do could climb into this week’s Top 20, up seven places to Number 20.



This week's final placings will be revealed on Friday at 5.45pm here on OfficialCharts.com. Follow the Top 40 live on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart show with Scott Mills from 4pm.

