Billie Eilish: 'Therapy helped me feel more in control'

Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking therapy to help with her depression battle.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, the Bury A Friend hitmaker explained that she sought professional advice after her suicidal thoughts began to alarm her family. Accordingly, Billie has benefited from her therapy sessions and found that they really help her to get on top of her emotions.

"Things feel more in your control, just your brain maturing and your mood changing," she said.

The star went on to note how her mental health issues affected her relationship with her brother and collaborator Finneas, as they struggled to agree on themes for songs.

"He wanted to make songs that resolve in the end," the 18-year-old recalled. "I was like, 'But Finneas, that's not how things work in life. And I'm not going to lie in a song and talk about how I'm feeling good when I'm not.'"

Emphasising the importance of authenticity, Billie added: "I love bugging people out. Freaking people out. I like being looked at. I like being in people's heads. I feed off it... I want to be the voice of people."

The Bad Guy singer was recently forced to cancel the remainder of her March tour shows in North America due to coronavirus fears. Many of the 11 dates she had on the calendar for the month were to be held at venues shut down by local health officials.