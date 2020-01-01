Jonas Brothers & Lionel Richie axe Las Vegas residency shows

The Jonas Brothers, Lionel Richie, and Diana Ross have pulled out of concert residencies in Las Vegas as coronavirus concerns continue to cripple the entertainment industry.

While various authorities across the U.S. have implemented restrictions on mass gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19, prompting tour cancellations from a spate of stars, no such measure has been introduced for Sin City just yet, leaving resort officials to tackle the issue themselves.

On Friday, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas announced they were scrapping their April run of gigs at Park MGM as a result of the global pandemic.

"We did not make this decision lightly," they explained in a statement. "We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety.

"We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it's important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy."

The Sucker hitmakers captioned the social media post: "We love you guys and we are praying for everyone's safety and wellness. We'll see you soon."

Meanwhile, bosses at the Wynn Las Vegas have postponed dates for their residency stars, including Lionel's Friday and Saturday night gigs, and Diana's shows, which were due to launch at the Encore Theater on 8 April.

A similar decision is expected to be made about British pop star Robbie Williams' Live in Las Vegas residency, also housed at the Encore Theater, which is currently billed to resume on 24 March.