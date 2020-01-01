Kelly Clarkson cancels TV show and Las Vegas residency amid coronavirus pandemic

Kelly Clarkson is the latest star to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down production on her hit TV talk show and Las Vegas residency.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen more than 145,000 cases of the illness registered, resulting in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December.

While the health scare has wreaked havoc across the entertainment industry, with numerous TV shows wither cancelled or going ahead without an audience, Kelly announced on Friday she's playing it safe when it comes to her The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night," the 37-year-old said. "And out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July."

She added that “details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”

The cancellation of the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) star's residency in Sin City comes after the Jonas Brothers, Lionel Richie, and Diana Ross have pulled out of their shows due to the pandemic.

A similar decision is expected to be made about British pop star Robbie Williams' Live in Las Vegas residency, housed at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas alongside Lionel and Diana's shows, which is currently billed to resume on 24 March.

Robbie's recent show in Australia was also cancelled due to the outbreak, with high-profile stars including Cher, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Billie Eilish also scrapping gigs as a precaution. Similarly, major festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until later this year.