NEWS Liam Gallagher still plans to get married in Italy despite the threat of coronavirus Newsdesk







The 47-year-old star is set to marry Debbie Gwyther in Italy over the summer and despite the global health crisis, Liam has insisted he won't be changing his original plans.



Asked on Twitter whether coronavirus will influence his wedding plans, Liam replied: "She ain't getting off that lightly ha ha (sic)"



Then, another follower on social media asked: "How's the wedding planning going ? (sic)"



And the former Oasis frontman - who proposed to Debbie whilst on holiday on the Amalfi Coast in 2019 - said: "All good."



At present, Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of more than 800.



In response to the health crisis, Italy has already closed schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the country.



And Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has recently announced plans to close all shops except food stores and pharmacies.



Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed he was planning to take dance lessons ahead of his wedding.



The music star - who was previously married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton - is eager to refine his dance skills in preparation for the big day later in the year.



He said: "I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand.



"I'm gonna f***ing flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room."



Liam also revealed what he's planning to wear on his big day.



He shared: "I'm going to wear a black suit.



"Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit."



Looking ahead to the big day, the outspoken rock star added: "It can't be one of those dos when you're gagging for a drink."