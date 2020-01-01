NEWS JAY-Z questions logic behind NFL 'sell-out' criticism in new song Newsdesk Share with :







JAY-Z has mocked allegations suggesting he sold himself out to go into business with bosses at America's National Football League (NFL), insisting he doesn't need the money.



The Empire State of Mind hitmaker shocked fans last summer (19) when he entered into a partnership with NFL officials via his Roc Nation firm, and was appointed the organisation's live music entertainment strategist, overseeing big gigs including Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show in early February (20).



The hip-hop mogul faced a backlash over the move, having previously criticised NFL executives' treatment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of a job since the end of the 2016/2017 season after kneeling during each game's U.S. National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.



JAY-Z previously defended the business deal, insisting his ultimate goal is to use his new position inside the organisation to further various social justice initiatives, bolstering efforts with the $100 million (£80 million) pledged by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over the next decade.



Now the rapper is responding to critics once more in song, as a featured artist on Jay Electronica's long-awaited debut album, A Written Testimony.



On the track Flux Capacitor, JAY-Z questions the logic behind the "sell-out" accusations, and compares himself to Cleveland Browns star player Odell Beckham Jr., who is known for his one-handed catches.



"Why would I sell out? I'm already rich, don't make no sense/Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench," he raps. "Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail/I would've stayed on the sideline if they could've tackled that s**t themselves."



A Written Testimony dropped on Friday (13Mar20).