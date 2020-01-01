NEWS Jonas Brothers have cancelled their Las Vegas residency over coronavirus concerns Newsdesk Share with :







The trio of brothers - comprised of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - were due to kick off their nine-date residency next month, but have been forced to axe all the shows amid growing concerns about the spread of the flu-like illness, also known as COVID-19.



In a joint statement which was posted to their respective social media accounts, the ‘Sucker’ hitmakers said: “Hey guys, we’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled. We did not make this decision lightly. We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”



And they each captioned their posts: “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon.”



The Jonas Brothers are just one of many musicians and artists who have had to call off their tour dates in recent weeks, with the likes of Cher, BTS, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, and My Chemical Romance axing shows around the world.



Earlier this week, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced it would not be taking place in its usual April slot, and instead has been pushed back until October in the hopes that the virus will have passed.



As of Friday (13.03.20), there have been over 140,000 cases of COVID-19 across the globe, and more than 5,000 have lost their lives to the virus.