Ja'Net DuBois's birth certificate lists jazz legend Cab Calloway as biological father

Ja'Net DuBois' biological dad is jazz legend Cab Calloway, according to the late star's birth certificate.

The Good Times star passed away in her sleep last month, with California authorities listing cardiac arrest as her immediate cause of death.

However, when Ja'Net's death certificate was released by L.A. County this week, it listed the musician as her biological dad. According to the documentation, obtained by TMZ, it also indicates she was known as Jeannette T. Calloway-DuBois.

Although every online bio for Ja'Net lists her father as Gordon DuBois and her mother as Lillian Gouedy, Gordon isn't featured on the new papers, with the information provided by one of the actress/singer's daughters.

When TMZ asked them to clarify, they said Gordon was married to Lillian and "instrumental" in raising Ja'Net.

The publication also reached out to the estate of Cab, who died in 1994.

"While we have a great appreciation for Ja'Net DuBois's long and successful career, the Calloway Estate has nothing to add to this single document that has numerous mistakes and no verification," a spokesperson commented.

Calloway rose to fame as a swing star in the '20s and '30s, and helped put Harlem's famed Cotton Club on the map in New York. He's also known for the tune, Minnie the Moocher.