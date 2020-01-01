NEWS Aitch claims fifth Top 10 single in less than a year as The Weeknd keeps Number 1 spot Newsdesk Share with :







The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights remains unstoppable as the track notches up a fifth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Blinding Lights racked up 60,500 chart sales this week, including 6.7 million streams, to keep its place at the top.



Meanwhile, rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey score the week’s highest new entry with their brand-new collaboration Rain ft. Tay Keith at Number 3. It’s AJ Tracey’s third Top 10 single and Aitch’s fifth in less than 12 months; his first arrived in June 2019 as a guest on Young T & Bugsey’s Strike A Pose.



Dua Lipa lands her eighth UK Top 10 as Physical leaps five places to Number 8, boosted by a new ‘workout’ music video. Her previous single Don’t Start Now holds firm in the Top 10 for an eighteenth week, back up one place at Number 5.



Further down, Da Beatfreakz mega-collab Self-Obsessed ft. Krept & Konan, D-Block Europe and Deno enters at 26, marking the London production duo’s highest-charting single to date.



Demi Lovato lands her twelfth UK Top 40 hit with I Love Me at 35, and two tracks from Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, Baby Pluto and P2, debut at Number 36 and 37 respectively.



Finally, rising star Benee makes her Official UK Chart debut with Supalonely. The 20-year-old New Zealander’s track has been growing online in recent weeks and is the latest viral hit on TikTok.