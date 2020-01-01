NEWS Willow Smith has head shaved during 24-hour performance art piece Newsdesk Share with :







Willow Smith overhauled her image by having her head shaved during her 24-hour performance art piece.



The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and her rumoured beau Tyler Cole took part in a 24-hour performance at the Museum of Contemporary Art's (MOCA) The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, which explored the star's lifelong struggles with anxiety.



During the performance, the pair transitioned through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box, with the production split into three-hour blocks exploring different emotions relating to anxiety, including sadness, paranoia and compassion, throughout the silent piece, which she described as "very primal".



Jada, who was on hand for the performance, whipped out her phone to record video of Cole cutting her daughter's hair, and shared the footage on her Instagram page.



"@willowsmith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!" Jada penned. "The start of a new beginning."



Both Smith and Cole wore black boilersuits and boots during the exhibit, which featured them completing various tasks.



After her head was shaved, Smith put on a pair of bunny ears while writing messages on the white walls. She also held up a sign that read, "When you practice patience... you are emulating the very spirit of nature."



The exhibit, dubbed The Anxiety, is described as "a personification of the emotional spectrum within the human mind and through performance art."