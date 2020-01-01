Kendrick Lamar named third Glastonbury headliner

Kendrick Lamar will join Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift at Glastonbury if festival bosses can avoid a coronavirus cancellation.

The rapper has been added as the event's third headliner, while Dua Lipa, the Pet Shop Boys, Suzanne Vega, Gilberto Gil, Sinead O'Connor, the Manic Street Preachers, Happy Mondays, and Mabel have also been named as performers, who will join the likes of Diana Ross, Supergrass and Lana Del Rey at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June (20).

Announcing the updated bill for the 50th anniversary of the beloved festival, organiser Emily Eavis revealed she had her "fingers firmly crossed" the event will go ahead.

"As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so," she said.

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!"

The coronavirus outbreak has already affected several tours and festivals, with acts like The Who, BTS, Miley Cyrus, the Zac Brown Band, Kiss, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Queen, and Madonna cancelling or postponing shows, while the SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach, and Ultra Music festivals in the U.S. have been scrapped or rescheduled. Austria's Snowbombing 2020 has also been called off due to the pandemic, as has the Country To Country festival, which was due to take place in England, Scotland and Ireland this weekend.