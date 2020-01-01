Louis Tomlinson postpones Europe tour amid coronavirus pandemic

Louis Tomlinson has postponed the remainder of his tour of Europe after officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic.

The former One Direction star kicked off his Louis Tomlinson World Tour on Monday, playing a show in Barcelona before heading to Madrid the following night.

But on Thursday, Louis confirmed a number of shows been called off, with the dates across Sweden, Germany, France, Netherlands postponed until August.

"Can't believe I'm having to write this but very sad to say that after two incredible shows so far the rest of my mainland European tour shows have been rescheduled to August," he wrote on Twitter.

"Can't wait to see you all soon. Louis x."

The rescheduled dates will see the Kill My Mind hitmaker play four shows across France, Germany, Sweden, and The Netherlands on 2, 4, 6, and 8 August, respectively.

Louis's shows in the U.K., Ukraine, and Russia in March and April are expected to go ahead as planned.