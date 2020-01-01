NEWS Justin Bieber is set to perform at Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Yummy' hitmaker "can't wait" to take to the stage on March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, to perform his new song 'Intentions' with Migos star Quavo. Buy tickets below.



Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: "Early in my career, I got to perform one of my first singles on the Kids' Choice Awards stage, and I can't wait to do it again and share my new music for the kids and with the kids. Get that slime ready!"



This year's event is being hosted by Chance the Rapper, 26, and he's over the moon with the presenting gig because all he did as a kid was watch Nickelodeon.



He explained: "It's a huge honour and a big deal. I'd watch Nickelodeon -- it was channel 54 here -- it was all I watched, and I watched crazy, super amazing people host my whole life. To be able to be in that world is like a fantasy."



Meanwhile, Justin's decision to perform at the Kids' Choice Awards comes after he was forced to downsize some venues on his tour due to the Coronavirus.



Some of the venues announced the changes on social media, with Bridgestone Arena in Nashville sharing: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena.



"If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber #TheChangesTour."



So far, dates in Glendale Arizona, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Columbus Ohio, Indianapolis, Washington DC and Detroit have all been affected.



TMZ reported at the time that the 26-year-old singer's tour ticket sales had been strong before news of the Coronavirus outbreak broke.



According to the website: "Prior to the news, ticket sales were hugely successful but then slowed in smaller markets.



"Justin's team made the decision to relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats instead of performing to a half-empty stadium."



