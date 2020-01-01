NEWS Meek Mill accuses authorities of racial profiling in plane searches Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Meek Mill has accused U.S. authorities of racial profiling after his private plane was searched on Tuesday (10Mar20) for the second time in days.



The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories timeline to document his latest encounter with law enforcement officials, suggesting he was purposefully being targeted.



"Searching the jet againnnnnn (sic)," he captioned the video. "Somebody calling them. Gotta be looking for drugs on us. That's a insult (sic)."



In the clip, an annoyed Meek can be heard putting a federal officer on blast as he watches the aircraft being searched from afar: "He acting like we got a load of drugs (sic)," the MC remarked. "He done called the people (authorities) on us again (sic). This is crazy."



It's not clear where the plane was located when the search occurred, but Meek appeared to be returning from a break in Jamaica.



Over the weekend (07-08Mar20), Meek revealed authorities had also boarded his jet during a fuel stop in Miami, Florida to conduct an impromptu search.



"How many times we gotta be searched being black, man?" the rapper asks in the social media video. "I be telling them 'The least y'all could do is give us an explanation (sic)...'"



It's not clear if anything resulted from either of the searches.



Meek previously served time behind bars in 2017 and 2018 amid violations relating to his parole from a 2008 drug and gun conviction, which has since been overturned, with the case reduced to a misdemeanour.